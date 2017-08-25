Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

​Henry: Ibrahimovic wants to conquer the Premier League with Man Utd – Tribal Football

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Tribal Football

​Henry: Ibrahimovic wants to conquer the Premier League with Man Utd
Tribal Football
The Swede was released by United at the end of last season after a serious knee injury ruled him out for an extended period of time. However, the enigmatic forward has undergone a miraculous recovery and has re-signed with the club on a short-term deal.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.