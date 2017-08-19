‎As Buhari returns, APC restates commitment to electoral promises

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom, expressing greater commitment to the execution of its electioneering campaign promises.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement Saturday in Abuja also thanked the Vice President, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy”.

The APC also thanked “all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians”.

The president was away in London for over 100 days due to ill-health.

The post ‎As Buhari returns, APC restates commitment to electoral promises appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

