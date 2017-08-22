‎You lied on Ojukwu, Biafra zionists chide Buhari

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-‎ THE Biafra Zionists’ Federation, BZF, has described President Mohammadu Buhari’s claim that Ojukwu disowned Biafra in 2003 as a compendium of lies.

The group challenged Buhari to produce evidence of his claim on Ojukwu if he was sure of what he said.

Leader of BZF, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, in an interview with newsmen stated that President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast was “a compendium and tissues of lies.”

Onwuka, maintained that late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu never disowned Biafra but fought for it till his death.

Onwuka, who recently declared himself the President of a new Biafra, challenged President Buhari to provide an audio and transcript of the said meeting between him and Ojukwu in 2003.

Onwuka said, “We are speaking today in response to the broadcast said to have been made by Buhari. We want to let the world know that Buhari is wasting his time; he has been defeated.

“He didn’t start failing today; he supported Hillary Clinton during the US election, but they all failed; he knows it.

“So, his broadcast is a waste of time; a compendium of lies; Biafrans challenge him, let him produce the transcript; we saw what they posted on his twitter handle and called it a video. This is very comedic.

When has a picture become a video. Where is the voice, where is the motion; where is the transcript? What he has dished out is a far-cry; we are asking for a video evidence, with the audio, the transcript of that meeting. let us see what they agreed on.

“Above all, I don’t believe what he is saying; if that is what happened, let him come up with evidence. Odumegwu Ojukwu, I believe will never compromise on Biafra’s independence. He was the one that led us to war, except that he made mistake of not accepting offer from Russia. That’s what the Zionists have done by seeking support from US.

“The broadcast he made, Ojukwu could never have compromised; let his provide the evidence and what Ojukwu said. Even if it is what Ojukwu said, Ojukwu is not speaking for Biafra; Biafrans are a nation; a nation is more important than one person.

“So, Ojukwu can never betray Biafra. Why didn’t he say this when Ojukwu was alive? He should have told us then. When that meeting held, he should have given us an opportunity, where two of them would have come out and told us, we believe in one Nigeria.

“Why now, because the man has died, you are now coming up with allegations against him, because the grave cannot speak? So, whatever he said Ojukwu told him, we don’t buy into it.

“Biafra has come to stay with the backing of US. Our matter is right now at the desk of the US President. So, Buhari is wasting his time.

“He is even calling us irresponsible because he is benefiting form our oil. Where in the world are people agitating for freedom called irresponsible people?

“What will he call Boko Haram members? The only reason is that he he is feeding from our oil, allocating oil blocks and all that. Without the oil, there will be no Nigeria. He can say whatever he likes.”

On Buhari’s stance on Biafra agitators, Onwuka added: “We also want to let him know that since he said unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, the restoration of Biafra is also non-negotiable.”

When asked to comment on an interim government he claimed to have formed few weeks back, he said, “’m not claiming to be president on my own; United States under Obama recognized Biafra on 15th Ocober, 2014. The zionists believe in international diplomacy.

“Let me assure those people appointed that the interim government stands until we hear from the White House. So, the interim government and our announcement on Biafra, they are still intact; we are waiting to get reply from US but the government we formed is intact, upon the return of Trump from vacation, Biafra will take off. Obama and Trump will make Biafra to be a reality.

My cabinet members have reacted, some negative, but I know they will come around; the interim government is alive but we cannot activate it until we get a signal from the White House. But I know that all those saying no now, they will later come around.

“Those we appointed from the Middle belt are part of us; the Middle belt belongs to us, including Southern Kaduna. We are going to give Southern Kaduna a State and that State shall be called Gurara State.

“We shall also restore peace between Cross River and Ebonyi. The boundary dispute is a result of weak government. They don’t care that we are killing ourselves so long as they are taking our oil. But Biafra will not allow any form of boundary crisis, that we can assure our people; there will be absolute peace.”

