$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: 48 days after, Jonathan ignores Reps’ invitation

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

President Goodluck Jonathan has yet to reply the House of Representatives, The PUNCH learnt on Wednesday. Better known as $1.1bn Malabu Oil deal, an ad hoc committee of the House has been investigating the alleged “diversion” of the money, which was the Federal Government’s share of the deal. The committee is chaired by a member […]

