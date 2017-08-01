Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1.1bn Malabu oil scandal: Jonathan ignores Reps’ invitation

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is yet to respond to an invitation by the House of Representatives, over the controversial $1.1bn Malabu oil deal. An ad hoc committee investigating the alleged diversion of the funds had invited Jonathan on July 5, after claiming it had evidence in the line of the investigations, which indicated that the […]

$1.1bn Malabu oil scandal: Jonathan ignores Reps’ invitation

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.