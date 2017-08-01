1.4 Million Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Before Hajj – NDTV
NDTV
1.4 Million Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Before Hajj
More than two million people are expected to participate in this year's hajj, a pillar of Islam that capable Muslims must perform at least once in their lives, which starts next week. World | Agence France-Presse | Updated: August 25, 2017 05:29 IST …
