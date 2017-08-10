10 Best Lumbar Support Cushions That All Desk Workers Need

There’s another epidemic on the rise and it’s a real pain in the…back. You’re probably even experiencing it right now. 8 out of every 10 Americans will experience back pain at some point in their life, if not chronically.

Not surprisingly, around 54% of those with back pain are desk workers. But the actual cause of the back pain can be difficult to pinpoint. Only 10% of those who seek medical treatment typically find the source of their pain. That means that 9 out of 10 patients will never know what is causing their issue. That is because there are many external factors that could be contributing to the pain such as physical activity, but an association is not the same as finding a cause.

Americans spend around $50 billion a year treating back pain. If we take the measures to prevent damage to our backs, then we can avoid issues down the line. Especially for those of us who spend long hours sitting behind a desk (raises hand), we need good lumbar support to sit properly and give our backs a break.

Here at Lifehack, we have hand picked 10 Lumpar support cushion for you to sit right and keep your back free from pain.

1. Duro-Med Relax-A-Bac, Lumbar Cushion, Lower Back Support Pillow With Wooden Lumbar Support Board and Alignment Strap

This orthopedic design relieves tension and keeps your spine in proper alignment. The lumbar cushion itself is made of highly resilient, shaped memory foam. The convenient elastic strap doesn’t only help to hold the cushion in place, but it makes it easy to transport as well! It’s basic, simple, affordable and great for traveling.

Available at Amazon.

2. Everlasting Comfort 100% Pure Memory Foam Back Cushion – Orthopedic Design for Back Pain Relief – Lumbar Support Pillow With Dual Premium Adjustable Straps

This product is made out of memory foam for a customized fit. It helps to relieve both acute and chronic pain from: back aches, muscle aches, arthritis, stenosis, herniated discs, and general back pain.

Available at Amazon.

3. Angel Sales PosturePro Lumbar Support

Super light weight, you can take it anywhere! The gentle support will cradle your back and help to correct your posture. It’s made from a breathable mesh material that helps to circulate air and keep you cool. It also will conveniently slip over the back of your car seat for a more comfortable ride.

Available at Amazon.

4. Lower Back Lumbar Support – Therapeutic Grade Back Support Cushion

Heads, shoulders, knees and toes! This system will keep your ears, shoulders and pelvis in total alignment while still maintaining the natural curve of your spine. You can use it just about anywhere, it’s great for travel and driving. It’s made up of a high quality memory foam that will adjust comfortably to your unique shape.

Available at Amazon.

5. Fellowes Professional Series Back Support

This here is a two-tiered support system that features a mid-spinal support to improve posture. And a lower lumbar support that conforms to the natural curve of your body. The innovative Tri-Tachment System eliminates the need for readjustment. The memory foam responds to your weight and warmth for a custom support. To assemble, place the support on your chair, position yourself comfortably, and click the straps into place.

Available at Amazon.

6. The Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll D-Shaped

The supportive roll designed by physiotherapists is positioned just above waistband level you stimulate you into improving and maintaining your posture. The roll is D-shaped, so the flat backside sits against the chair, while the curve of the roll contours to your body. It’s both simple and affordable.

Available at Amazon.

7. Posture Trainer Back Support – Patented and Trademarked – Free Custom Designed Cover with Straps

This item has been awarded a Gold Medal for the best for Fitness & Wellness in INPEX . The majority of users have reported that they find the back support to be very comfortable and adapt quickly to their backs being placed in Optimal Functional Seating Posture.

Available at Amazon.

8. LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion With 3D Mesh Cover Balanced Firmness for Lower Back Pain Relief – Ideal Back Pillow

Use this product to relieve your back pain and tightness from long term sitting. It supports the natural curve of your back to achieve perfect spinal alignment and promote a healthy posture. Chiropractors recommend that lumbar support or lumbar cushion be used after spinal surgery to promote accurate alignment during healing, and for people who suffer from chronic back pain, Piriformis, Lumbosacral Spondylosis, Fibromyalgia etc. The cushion will never flatten out, the memory foam will hug your back to provide comfort and relief. The extension straps make the lumbar pillow extremely versatile. You can attach it to an assortment of household chairs, car seats, sofas, and wheelchairs.

Available at Amazon.

9. Motion Trend Lumbar Support – Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Back Cushion

The high density memory foam makes it so that this pillow never loses its shape. The anti-bacterial, odor resistant bamboo charcoal leaves you always feel fresh and supported. You’ll never slouch or sit improperly with the aid of this high quality lumbar pillow.

Available at Amazon.

10. PrimeTrendz TM Lumbar Cushion in Black

This simple and affordable cushion will help you to maintain good posture. The supportive office chair cushion helps the lumbar and sacral region of the spinal column stay comfortably aligned.

Available at Amazon.

