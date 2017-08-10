10 most common reasons why Nigerian celebrities marriages crash – N0.7 is becoming rampant

It seems to be a norm for celebrities to buzz in and out of my marriage like a fashion trend following the recent Tonto Dikeh messy divorce saga. Most celebrities are not ready to handle the fame that comes their way. Fame makes them look like kids in the spotlight. And with fame, most times comes the pressure to walk down the aisle. For most celebrities, the problem sometimes is that money makes them feel they can ‘buy’ anything, including love. For others, it makes them view the idea of marriage from the business perspective. It goes to such length that it becomes a competition amongst peers to see who hosts the most elaborate, expensive and most talked about weddings in the country, disregarding the preparation for the days after the wedding called MARRIAGE!

In the latest list of the Nigerian celebrities marriages that have gone awry include that of

Tonto Dikeh and Churchill; Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry; Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz, Emeka Ike and Suzzanna Emma, Lilian Esoro and Ub Franklin, to mention but a few. Amidst the chaos, we bring you top reasons why these Nigerian celebrities marriages tend to fail despite efforts to make it work.

1. Infidelity

Like in the Tonto Dikeh and Tiwa Savage case, this is a major reason for most marriage failures among celebrity couples. The cause of this may be attributable to a number of factors; First, the nature of their career may make them vulnerable to certain situations, thereby causing them to be tempted. Trust is one of the great virtues to build among couples and it takes trustworthy persons to remain stable in a relationship. When broken (in a relationship, marriage), the consequences are dire. Nothing justifies infidelity in marriage, it only takes self-respect and strong morals to remain faithful. Unfortunately, many have been lured by greed and quest for more.