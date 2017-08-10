Pages Navigation Menu

10 Nigerian startups selected for Seedstars World pitch – TechCabal

Disrupt Africa

10 Nigerian startups selected for Seedstars World pitch
TechCabal
The global seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets, Seedstars World, is making a stop in Lagos on Friday ahead of the global finals. And 10 Nigerian startups have been selected to pitch to an expert panel for a chance to secure $500,000 in …
