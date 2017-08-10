10 Nigerian startups selected for Seedstars World pitch – TechCabal
|
Disrupt Africa
|
10 Nigerian startups selected for Seedstars World pitch
TechCabal
The global seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets, Seedstars World, is making a stop in Lagos on Friday ahead of the global finals. And 10 Nigerian startups have been selected to pitch to an expert panel for a chance to secure $500,000 in …
Applications open for Seedstars Accra
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!