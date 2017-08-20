104 days after, Buhari returns home

• To Address Nation On Monday

• President’s Return, Sign Of Country’s Recovery, Says Osinbajo

• Nation’s Hope Fulfilled — Tinubu

• Resign Honourably, Group Tells President

• Saraki Pledges Legislative/Executive Harmony

Exactly one week after declaring that there has been a tremendous improvement in his health, to the point that he wished to return home, and 104 days after he jetted off to London to treat a mystery ailment, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, returned to the country.

The presidential carrier, a Nigerian Air Force plane 001, which carried Buhari and his team, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at exactly 4.36 p.m. Nigerian time.

Nine minutes after the craft touched down, Buhari at 4. 45 pm emerged, donning a flowing traditional attire with a cap, into the warm embrace of a battery of state officials, led by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Some government officials, who were on hand to welcome the recuperating president were Chairman of Nigeria Gobvernor’s Forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, governors of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Muhammed Abubakar. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, and Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala, were also on hand.

Also at the airport were National Assembly members, service chiefs, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Babagana Monguno; Director-General, State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura as well as, chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, among others.

Buhari’s return hours after some Nigerians living in London stormed the precinct of Abuja House, and asked him to resign or return home, many say, gives the impression that he was stampeded out of London, by his aggrieved compatriots.

The #ResumeorResign protesters on Friday night gathered outside the facility, after obtaining permit to protest overnight. They chanted “Buhari go home,” and made other such remarks telling him he has overstayed his welcome.

Back home after exchange of pleasantries from dignitaries, the president proceeded to take the national salute, after which he waved and shook hands with the dignitaries who were provided sanitizers by airport officials.

He was thereafter immediately led into a waiting official car, a Mercedes Benz S 550, with which he was driven in a motorcade to the Presidential Villa.Jubilant youths and residents ‎lined the route up along the Federal Secretariat in the Central Area, waving at the returning president as his motorcade drove past.

At Aso Villa, Buhari, again took the National salute and thereafter shook hands with the dignitaries who were on hand to receive him.Fielding questions at the airport, Imo State Governor, and Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum,

, said Buhari’s return would lead to a rejuvenation of the polity and the economy.

“It is good news for Nigerians and for everyone here (at the airport) for the president to arrive and resume his duties. This has put paid to the various views that have been expressed. He has had enough time to ponder on several issues and review them.”

APC national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said President Buhari had always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication.

According to him, the attributes had helped him battle medical challenges. “These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.”

On his part, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President, and reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue working alongside the President in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

Bauchi State Governor, Abubakar, on his part said, “The impact of his return is huge. If you look at the stock exchange, you will see the impact. Not that Prof. Osinbajo did not do a good job while the President was away, but now that he has returned, you will see the impact on the economy.”The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her part said the Acting President has done marvelously well in Buhari’s absence, it shows that when you talk about institutions working, this administration is strengthening institutions.

Governor Yari said: “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days. We as governors that paid him a visit reported what we saw the first time to Nigerians, who have now seen for themselves. We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy. A visibly excited Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, claimed his principal’s return had nothing to do with the protest in Abuja by the group led by popular musician, Charly Boy.

“It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together. We left the work of announcement with the managers of the Acting President.‎”Shortly after arrival at the Villa, both Buhari and Osinbajo immediately went into a closed-door meeting.

Osinbajo, who spoke to newsmen in his residence said: “The recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover. We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental and human rights organisation, Office of the Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OCFRN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign honourably so as to attend to his health problems.Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, its convener, Pelumi Olajengbesi, claimed that the is no longer fit, and capable to do the job looking at his age and health situation. He said: “If President Muhammadu Buhari, is patriotic enough, he is supposed to resign immediately, and that is a demonstration of the highest character of patriotism.

“But in Nigeria we have an uncontrollable appetite for power and that is why we have allowed spineless entities to hijack the instrumentality of power and they tend to use it against the common masses.

“I think Mr. President should think of the option of resigning in a very glorious way because he has been presented with the opportunity of power and the opportunity of honour, and I think it is advisable he takes the path of honour.”

Conversely, northern leaders, under the umbrella of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, commended Buhari’s return to the country. Spokesman of the group, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a statement said his arrival after a long medical vacation was cherry news, urging him to settle down and continue with his good works in getting the nation out of the present quagmire.

According to him, “ACF welcomes President Buhari and thank Almighty Allah for making it possible for him to recover and come back home.Mr. President’s home coming has restored hope and confidence in the minds of Nigerians. ACF therefore commends Nigerians for their persistent prayers and good wishes for President Buhari’s good health and safe return to continue with the good work he and his team are doing.

“Now that President Buhari is home and healthy, ACF urges Nigerians to continue to pray to Almighty Allah, to give Mr. President courage and wisdom to tackle the numerous challenges now confronting the country,” the statement added.

