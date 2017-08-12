12th Parliament convenes not later than Sept 7: Sialai – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
12th Parliament convenes not later than Sept 7: Sialai
During the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament, the only business slated to take place is the swearing-in of the MPs and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The 12th Parliament shall convene not later than September 7 this year National …
Former lawmakers among those eyeing county speaker positions
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
