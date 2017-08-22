Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1300 staff in 34 states to get StarTimes training – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

1300 staff in 34 states to get StarTimes training
Vanguard
In a bid to foster professionalism and position its people to better compete with their counterparts globally, pay TV company, StarTimes Nigeria have introduced a new policy that covers 75% of the cost, to encourage all staff seek professional

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.