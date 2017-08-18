138 Nigerians deported from Libya (Photos)

One hundred and thirty eight Nigerians were deported on Wednesday, 16th August from Libya in North African. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the deportees comprise 106 female adults, three female children, eight male adults, 18 male children and three male infants. They were said to have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International […]

