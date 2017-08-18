Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

138 Nigerians deported from Libya (Photos)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One hundred and thirty eight Nigerians were deported on Wednesday, 16th August from Libya in North African. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the deportees comprise 106 female adults, three female children, eight male adults, 18 male children and three male infants.   They were said to have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in …

The post 138 Nigerians deported from Libya (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.