15-year-old student wins N1m essay competition

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD student, Master Martin Franklin Jnr of the Bayelsa State owned Ijaw National Academy, INA, has emerged the winner of the N1 million essay writing competitions for students of senior secondary schools in the state. Miss Sweet-Owei Blessed Tari of Tare Pet Montessori School and Miss Ayamieye Tamara- Ifie of Biedomo Premiere School emerged second […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

