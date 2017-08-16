16 oil workers die as bus plunges into Black Sea

A bus drove off a pier near the town of Taman in Southern Russia on Friday after its brakes failed, killing 16 people, Russian State media reported.

The bus was taking workers to a construction site for local oil and gas company Tamanneftegas when it fell into the Black Sea.

About 20 people managed to survive.

Russian federal investigators have opened a criminal case into possible safety and transport violations.

