17-year old convicted of Manslaughter after stabbing Friend over Girl

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

A 17-year old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing another 17-year old Irfan Wahid to death on Harehills Lane in Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK on February 10. BBC reports that the defendant was earlier cleared of the murder charge levelled against him by Leeds Crown Court. He told jurors that he didn’t […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.