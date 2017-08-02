2 Confirmed Dead After Armed Men Invade Bayelsa APC Secretariat

The invasion of the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Bayelsa state by some armed thugs has led to the death of two persons.

Daily Times reports that five others including a journalist were injured following the invasion of the secretariat by the hoodlums who came to disrupt the inauguration of the new state acting chairman of the party, Hon Joseph Fafi.

One of those killed in the attack was identified as an APC member from Sagbama local council area of the state, while the other was said to be a hawker.

The deceased persons were said to have been gunned down during an exchange of gunfire between security agencies and the armed thugs.

NAIJ.com learnt that the attack on the secretariat reportedly occurred when the armed thugs who disguised as party protesters beat the security barricade mounted by the men of the Nigerian Police Force and went directly to the APC secretariat complex.

An attempt by the police to repel the invasion led to a gun battle which resulted in stampede as supporters and journalists scampering for safety sustained serious injuries while the shooting lasted.

Speaking shortly after the attack, the only member of the APC in the State House of Assembly, Hon Sunny-Igoli, accused the expelled chairman, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe and ex-militant leader, General Africa Ukpariasa of being responsible for the failed attack.

Meanwhile, APC has dismissed the rumour that its ticket for the November 18, governorship election in Anambra state has been zoned to a section of the state by the party.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, August 21, said the Anambra state election is opened to all aspirants who collected the APC nomination form.

Abdullahi urged the APC aspirants to ignore the rumour. In the video below, NAIJ.com TV asks some Nigerians if they support calls for the restructuring of Nigeria.

