2 nabbed for kidnap in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command, weekend, smashed a kidnap syndicate that specialises in kidnapping high profile civil servants and other businessmen in the state.

The group, Vanguard gathered, were trailed after they had kidnapped a civil servant, who works at the state Accountant General’s office, at her Ikot Ansa residence behind Mukasam Hotel.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the kidnappers broke into the woman’s apartment through the ceiling, abducted her to an unknown location, where she was kept for three days before she was released after a ransom was paid to the group by the victim’s family.

The source said: “When the kidnappers came for her, there was no other way they could gain entrance into her house because of security so they used the ceiling and took her, penultimate Friday. But she was released three days later after an undisclosed amount was paid.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest, saying that they have two people in custody who have confessed to kidnapping a woman at Ikot Ansa.

She said: “It is true that we have two people who were arrested by Operation Skolombo for kidnapping and handed over us. Investigation is ongoing because we know there is more to this particular group and we shall leave no stone unturned.”

