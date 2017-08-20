20 dirty questions to ask a girl and make her wet

Want to seduce a girl with words? Use these 20 dirty questions to ask a girl over text and you can make her do all the sexy, dirty talking for you! Girls play hard to get almost all the time. It’s a good thing though, or you wouldn’t really think she’s worth the effort. But sometimes, it’s easier to turn on a girl than date her. When it comes to dating a girl, she’d instinctively know you’re hitting on her.

If you discreetly warm her up to your flirty touches, you’ll see that seducing a girl can be rather easy if she thinks you’re a great guy. If you know how to be discreet, you can make a girl fall for you or even turn her on in just a few conversations.

But here, we’ll get to seducing a girl with just 20 simple questions, preferably via texts.

Dirty questions to ask a girl and make her wet It’s easy to ask these 20 questions when you’re sitting with her, but if she feels uncomfortable or believes you’re trying too hard or going too fast, you may end up blowing your chances. And you’ll have a hard time making her like you again.

On the other hand, by texting a few sexy questions to a girl, you can always make it seem like a joke if she doesn’t warm up to you. It’s easy, safe and a foolproof way to turn a girl on from a distance. Use these questions, and if you charm the girl the right way, you could charm the pants off her and make out with her by the time you reach the twentieth question!

#1 Are you alone? This question is perfect to understand if she’s idle and all alone at home. You obviously can’t flirt or talk sex if her friends are around her. Say something bold like “I wish I could be there with you” when she reciprocates with an affirmative.