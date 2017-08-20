20 things your partner should never ask you to do – N0. 5 and N0. 12 are very critical

In the oxytocin-induced haze of the first few months of a relationship, it’s too easy to turn a blind eye to potential red flags…the casual nagging, the questionable behaviors or requests…after all, this person makes you laugh, tells you you’re beautiful, and helps you achieve orgasms! What more could a lady want, right?

Or maybe you’re in a marriage or long-term partnership and, despite all the things you love about them, you still have nagging suspicions about a few troubling tendencies.

If your partner wants you to do any of the following things, you may find that in the long run, you’re better off single or with someone else who better appreciates you. You don’t need to tell anyone about your prior sexcapades unless you want to!

Here are 20 Things Your Partner Should Never Ask You to Do.

20. To Overlook Angry Outbursts

“Intimacy is built on the ability to feel safe enough to be vulnerable and authentic in your relationship. Your partner should never ask you to just take their sudden angry outbursts because they had a bad day or are stressed. This will ultimately foster a sense of anxiety and resentment in your relationship.” -Imani Aieshah, certified couples relationship coach