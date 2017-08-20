20-year-old Serial killer Cameron Wilson Clapped And Taunted His Victims’ Families In Court As He Was Sent To Prison For 71 years (Watch Video)

An unremorseful serial killer who raped and stabbed his final victim 98 times, clapped and taunted his victims’ families in court as he was sent to prison for 71 years.

20-year-old Cameron Wilson who was found guilty of several murders, attempted murders and rapes committed between 2014-2016, was sentenced at the Western Cape High Court in South Africa on Thursday.

In a vile attack on the families of those Cameron Wilson targeted, he said loudly, ‘At least I’m still alive’ before his sentencing was heard.

Listening to his fate, Wilson appeared unfazed by the crowd as Western Cape High Court Judge Chantel Fortuin read her ruling.

Wearing a navy Nike tracksuit top, Wilson could be seen smiling and giggling in the dock.

Among the five people he killed were his final victim Lekita Moore, 18, 16-year-old Stacey Lee Mohale, who was raped, stoned and then set alight.

When these two murders were mentioned, he laughed, clapped and rolled his eyes when he heard the life sentences being called out.

Angry members of his victims’who watched from the public gallery, shouted: ‘You will rot in hell’, and ‘Murderer.’

State prosecutor Advocate Carine Teunissen, told IOL: ‘He was cruel and the crimes he committed were gruesome. ‘He disrespected women and enjoyed manipulating them and when they defied him, he lashed at them.’

Watch the video below..

The post 20-year-old Serial killer Cameron Wilson Clapped And Taunted His Victims’ Families In Court As He Was Sent To Prison For 71 years (Watch Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

