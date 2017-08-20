20 young Nigerians graduate from Korean Pop Dance Academy

Abuja – Mr Han Sungrae, the Director of Korean Cultural Centre says 20 young Nigerian have graduated from the 2017 Korean Pop (K-Pop) Dance Academy after six weeks of training and coaching.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the academy is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sungrae said that the academy had inculcated into the graduates K-Pop dancing skills which would help them compete at the world stage during K-pop Dance Competition.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, he said that the competition has as its theme: Pyeonchang Winter Olympic Games, and is scheduled to hold in Korea between Feb. 9 and Feb. 27, 2018 in Gangwon Province, South Korea.

“During the course, two K-Pop experts from Korea trained students on different K-pop-dance basis and routine. They took part in the classes which lasted for six weeks.

“This year’s K-Pop Academy in Nigeria serves to also promote awareness for the winter games slated for next year.

“Pyeonchang will be the stage for the opening and closing ceremonies and most snow sports and athletes will compete in 102 events in 15 sport disciplines.

“The games will be the first ever Olympic Winter Games with over 100 Gold Medals,’’ Sungrae said.

The KKC director said new events to be added in the Games are KCC Dance Academy, Snowball Big Air, Speed Skating Mass Start, Curling Mix Doubles, Alpine Skiing Team event and others.

He praised the young Nigerians for their commitment and dedication to leaning the dance and called on other youths to enroll in the next academic year. (NAN)

The post 20 young Nigerians graduate from Korean Pop Dance Academy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

