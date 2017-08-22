2017 admission:JAMB releases cut-off marks today

… After the day’s policy committee meeting

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,is expected to release cut-off points for this year’s admission into universities,polytechnics,colleges of education and monotechnics today.

The release of the country’s tertiary institutions’ admission benchmark would be a fallout of a policy committee meeting the board is holding with all stakeholders in the education sector on the said day.

The policy committee meeting which is holding in Abuja, would be attended by vice- chancellors, reactors and provosts of public universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics.

The release of the cut-off marks would end the anxiety that has since enveloped candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME, in preparation for admission this year.

Similarly, the release of the marks signals the express permission to the eligible tertiary institutions to begin the year’s admission of would-be students.

Ahead of the admission, JAMB had warned institutions against shortchanging candidates whose performances merit admission, saying it would not condone such act.

“The board will ensure that criterion set by Senate are strictly adhered to by the institutions’ admission officers and no shifting of goal post in the middle of the admission exercise,”JAMB had warned in a recent statement signed by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

The statement said its warning was to “guarantee fairness and equity to all candidates.”

“The board has sent to all institutions a soft copy of printout of candidates who choose them.

” This year, the board has sent candidates who scored 100 and above in their JAMB to the institutions in its flexible admission policy for institutions to determine the suitability of the candidates in compliance with all laid down rules and regulations as determined by the proprietors of the institutions and approved by Senate of the various schools, “the statement had said.

