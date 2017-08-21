2017 Fiji International Results & Leaderboard
Jason Norrishas won the 2017 Fiji International with a 4 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Natadola Bay.
2017 Fiji International Results
The 2017 Fiji International results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Jason Norris
|274
|-14
|2nd
|Jazz Janewattananond
|278
|-10
|2nd
|David McKenzie
|278
|-10
|2nd
|James Marchesani
|278
|-10
|5th
|Adam Bland
|279
|-9
|5th
|Daniel Pearce
|279
|-9
|5th
|Peter Wilson
|279
|-9
|5th
|Wade Ormsby
|279
|-9
|9th
|Jarryd Felton
|280
|-8
|9th
|Gareth Paddison
|280
|-8
|9th
|Scott Vincent
|280
|-8
|12th
|Mark Brown
|281
|-7
|12th
|Aron Price
|281
|-7
|12th
|Jake McLeod
|281
|-7
|12th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|281
|-7
|16th
|Josh Geary
|282
|-6
|16th
|Harry Bateman
|282
|-6
|16th
|Michael Sim
|282
|-6
|16th
|Terry Pilkadaris
|282
|-6
|20th
|Michael Long
|283
|-5
|20th
|Shunya Takeyasu
|283
|-5
|20th
|Rahil Gangjee
|283
|-5
|20th
|Stephen Leaney
|283
|-5
|24th
|Shubhankar Sharma
|284
|-4
|24th
|Jeunghun Wang
|284
|-4
|24th
|Deyen Lawson
|284
|-4
|24th
|Ryan Fox
|284
|-4
|24th
|David Bransdon
|284
|-4
|24th
|Scott Hend
|284
|-4
|30th
|Todd Sinnott
|285
|-3
|30th
|Daniel Fox
|285
|-3
|30th
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|285
|-3
|30th
|Adam Blyth
|285
|-3
|30th
|Dale Brandt-Richards
|285
|-3
|35th
|Damien Jordan
|286
|-2
|35th
|Matthew Stieger
|286
|-2
|35th
|Andrew Dodt
|286
|-2
|35th
|Andrew Martin
|286
|-2
|35th
|Chris Gaunt
|286
|-2
|35th
|Mike Weir
|286
|-2
|41st
|Ashley Hall
|287
|-1
|41st
|Angel Cabrera
|287
|-1
|41st
|Vijay Singh
|287
|-1
|41st
|Taylor Macdonald
|287
|-1
|41st
|Nathan Green
|287
|-1
|41st
|Poom Saksansin
|287
|-1
|47th
|James Nitties
|288
|E
|47th
|Matthew Guyatt
|288
|E
|47th
|Jason Scrivener
|288
|E
|47th
|Sam Lee
|288
|E
|47th
|Richard T Lee
|288
|E
|47th
|Ben Campbell
|288
|E
|53rd
|Anthony Quayle
|289
|1
|53rd
|Daniel Valente
|289
|1
|55th
|Brett Rumford
|290
|2
|55th
|Josh Cabban
|290
|2
|55th
|Chien-yao Hung
|290
|2
|55th
|Jbe Kruger
|290
|2
|59th
|Peter Cooke
|291
|3
|59th
|Matthew Giles
|291
|3
|59th
|Thitiphun Chuayprakong
|291
|3
|59th
|Callan O’Reilly
|291
|3
|63rd
|Gavin Green
|292
|4
|63rd
|Daniel Nisbet
|292
|4
|63rd
|Casey O’Toole
|292
|4
|66th
|Kieran Muir
|293
|5
|67th
|Stephen Dartnall
|294
|6
|68th
|Aaron Townsend
|297
|9
|68th
|Tim Hart
|297
|9
|70th
|Lindsay Wilson
|300
|12
|70th
|Lionel Weber
|300
|12
