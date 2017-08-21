2017 Fiji International Results & Leaderboard

Jason Norrishas won the 2017 Fiji International with a 4 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Natadola Bay.

2017 Fiji International Results

The 2017 Fiji International results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Jason Norris 274 -14 2nd Jazz Janewattananond 278 -10 2nd David McKenzie 278 -10 2nd James Marchesani 278 -10 5th Adam Bland 279 -9 5th Daniel Pearce 279 -9 5th Peter Wilson 279 -9 5th Wade Ormsby 279 -9 9th Jarryd Felton 280 -8 9th Gareth Paddison 280 -8 9th Scott Vincent 280 -8 12th Mark Brown 281 -7 12th Aron Price 281 -7 12th Jake McLeod 281 -7 12th Phachara Khongwatmai 281 -7 16th Josh Geary 282 -6 16th Harry Bateman 282 -6 16th Michael Sim 282 -6 16th Terry Pilkadaris 282 -6 20th Michael Long 283 -5 20th Shunya Takeyasu 283 -5 20th Rahil Gangjee 283 -5 20th Stephen Leaney 283 -5 24th Shubhankar Sharma 284 -4 24th Jeunghun Wang 284 -4 24th Deyen Lawson 284 -4 24th Ryan Fox 284 -4 24th David Bransdon 284 -4 24th Scott Hend 284 -4 30th Todd Sinnott 285 -3 30th Daniel Fox 285 -3 30th Dimitrios Papadatos 285 -3 30th Adam Blyth 285 -3 30th Dale Brandt-Richards 285 -3 35th Damien Jordan 286 -2 35th Matthew Stieger 286 -2 35th Andrew Dodt 286 -2 35th Andrew Martin 286 -2 35th Chris Gaunt 286 -2 35th Mike Weir 286 -2 41st Ashley Hall 287 -1 41st Angel Cabrera 287 -1 41st Vijay Singh 287 -1 41st Taylor Macdonald 287 -1 41st Nathan Green 287 -1 41st Poom Saksansin 287 -1 47th James Nitties 288 E 47th Matthew Guyatt 288 E 47th Jason Scrivener 288 E 47th Sam Lee 288 E 47th Richard T Lee 288 E 47th Ben Campbell 288 E 53rd Anthony Quayle 289 1 53rd Daniel Valente 289 1 55th Brett Rumford 290 2 55th Josh Cabban 290 2 55th Chien-yao Hung 290 2 55th Jbe Kruger 290 2 59th Peter Cooke 291 3 59th Matthew Giles 291 3 59th Thitiphun Chuayprakong 291 3 59th Callan O’Reilly 291 3 63rd Gavin Green 292 4 63rd Daniel Nisbet 292 4 63rd Casey O’Toole 292 4 66th Kieran Muir 293 5 67th Stephen Dartnall 294 6 68th Aaron Townsend 297 9 68th Tim Hart 297 9 70th Lindsay Wilson 300 12 70th Lionel Weber 300 12

