Quadri wants coach ahead of World Cup – The Punch

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports


Quadri wants coach ahead of World Cup
Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has said he needs the services of a good coach to assist him ahead of and during the 2017 ITTF Men's World Cup in Belgium. The 29-year-old will represent the continent at the tournament, which will hold between …
