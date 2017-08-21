Quadri wants coach ahead of World Cup – The Punch
The Punch
Quadri wants coach ahead of World Cup
The Punch
Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has said he needs the services of a good coach to assist him ahead of and during the 2017 ITTF Men's World Cup in Belgium. The 29-year-old will represent the continent at the tournament, which will hold between …
