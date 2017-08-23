2017 Made In Denmark Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Made In Denmark will be hosted at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark on Thursday 24th August. The 1st round tee times for the Made In Denmark golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

The 156 player strong field has been paired into 52 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Made In Denmark.

2017 Made In Denmark Thursday Tee Times

The Made In Denmark round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:30 AM Felipe Aguilar Sam Walker Chris Paisley 7:40 AM Eduardo De La Riva Paul Dunne Anders Hansen 7:50 AM José-Filipe Lima Romain Wattel Benjamin Hebert 8:00 AM Lucas Bjerregaard S.S.P Chawrasia David Lipsky 8:10 AM Victor Dubuisson Rikard Karlberg Søren Kjeldsen 8:20 AM Marc Warren Thomas Bjørn Martin Kaymer 8:30 AM Ashun Wu David Horsey Marcel Siem 8:40 AM Gary Stal Julien Quesne Nacho Elvira 8:50 AM Joël Stalter Oliver Fisher Daniel Im 9:00 AM Robert Dinwiddie Ben Eccles Gaganjeet Bhullar 9:10 AM Eddie Pepperell Brad Fritsch John Daly 9:20 AM Craig Lee Julian Suri Jamie Elson 9:30 AM Sebastian Heisele Nathan Kimsey Richard Finch 12:30 PM Max Orrin Martin Ovesen Luca Cianchetti 12:40 PM Danthai Boonma Jeff Winther Jbe Kruger 12:50 PM Roope Kakko Steven Tiley Jens Fahrbring 1:00 PM Christopher Feldborg Nielsen Jacob Lauridsen Nicolai Højgaard (AM) 1:10 PM Marcus Armitage Bernd Ritthammer Johan Carlsson 1:20 PM Clément Berardo Matt Wallace Austin Connelly 1:30 PM Matthew Nixon Paul Maddy Oliver Suhr 1:40 PM Aaron Rai Daniel Brooks Chris Hanson 1:50 PM Michael Jonzon Richard Green Mark Foster 2:00 PM Simon Dyson Florian Fritsch Raphaël Jacquelin 2:10 PM Niclas Johansson Scott Henry Petr Gal 2:20 PM Jaco Ahlers Sebastian Soderberg Sam Horsfield 2:30 PM Michael Hoey Laurie Canter Axel Boasson 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:30 AM Jurrian Van Der Vaart Ricardo Gonzalez Matthieu Pavon 7:40 AM Oscar Lengden Sébastien Gros Ashley Chesters 7:50 AM Rafa Echenique Johan Edfors Rhys Enoch 8:00 AM Romain Langasque Grégory Havret Robert Rock 8:10 AM Pep Angles Peter Hanson Alexander Björk 8:20 AM Niclas Fasth Duncan Stewart Paul Waring 8:30 AM James Allan Jake Roos Åke Nilsson 8:40 AM John Parry Pavit Tangkamolprasert Ben Evans 8:50 AM Nathan Holman Justin Walters Thomas Detry 9:00 AM Oliver Wilson Joachim B. Hansen Mads Søgaard 9:10 AM Haydn Porteous Wade Ormsby David Drysdale 9:20 AM Robert Coles Ryan Mccarthy Rasmus Højgaard (AM) 9:30 AM Gary Hurley Simon Khan Zander Lombard 12:30 PM Keith Horne Stuart Manley Martin Ulseth 12:40 PM Steve Webster Tom Lewis Carlos Pigem 12:50 PM Magnus A Carlsson Stephen Gallacher Lasse Jensen 1:00 PM Marcus Fraser Richard Sterne Nicolas Colsaerts 1:10 PM Joakim Lagergren Bradley Dredge Richard Bland 1:20 PM Renato Paratore Thorbjørn Olesen Thomas Pieters 1:30 PM Robert Karlsson Soomin Lee Matthew Southgate 1:40 PM Alejandro Cañizares James Morrison Edoardo Molinari 1:50 PM Shih-Chang Chan Damien Perrier Nino Bertasio 2:00 PM Alexander Knappe Paul Peterson Scott Jamieson 2:10 PM Jamie Rutherford Richard S Johnson Andrea Maestroni 2:20 PM Gary King Prom Meesawat Mark Flindt Haastrup 2:30 PM Jens Dantorp Pontus Widegren Anton Karlsson

