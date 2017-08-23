Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Northern Trust Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Northern Trust will be hosted at the len Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York on Thursday August 24th. The Northern Trust 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am local time.

The 123 player strong field for the Northern Trust have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Northern Trust Round 1 Tee Times

The Northern Trust 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:20 AM C.T. Pan Patton Kizzire Emiliano Grillo
7:31 AM Bud Cauley Chez Reavie Scott Brown
7:42 AM Ryan Moore Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri
7:53 AM Rory McIlroy Sung Kang Keegan Bradley
8:04 AM Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Mackenzie Hughes
8:15 AM Gary Woodland Wesley Bryan Tony Finau
8:26 AM Russell Henley Jason Dufner Charles Howell III
8:37 AM Cody Gribble Branden Grace J.J. Spaun
8:48 AM Steve Stricker Derek Fathauer Tyrone Van Aswegen
8:59 AM Bubba Watson Harris English Geoff Ogilvy
12:00 PM Robert Streb Morgan Hoffmann Jim Herman
12:11 PM Rod Pampling Chris Stroud Kevin Tway
12:22 PM James Hahn Sean O’Hair Lucas Glover
12:33 PM Si Woo Kim Zach Johnson Bryson DeChambeau
12:44 PM Brendan Steele Kyle Stanley Paul Casey
12:55 PM Brian Harman Charley Hoffman Pat Perez
1:06 PM Dustin Johnson Rickie Fowler Jon Rahm
1:17 PM Michael Kim Byeong Hun An Chris Kirk
1:28 PM D.A. Points Ryan Blaum Brian Gay
1:39 PM Blayne Barber Ben Martin Rory Sabbatini
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:20 AM Stewart Cink Jonas Blixt Patrick Cantlay
7:31 AM Chad Campbell Rafa Cabrera Bello Kevin Na
7:42 AM Luke List Phil Mickelson Charl Schwartzel
7:53 AM Jamie Lovemark Ian Poulter Jason Day
8:04 AM Adam Hadwin Marc Leishman Matt Kuchar
8:15 AM Brooks Koepka Daniel Berger Kevin Kisner
8:26 AM Hideki Matsuyama Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth
8:37 AM Camilo Villegas Robert Garrigus Seung-Yul Noh
8:48 AM Jimmy Walker Scott Stallings David Lingmerth
8:59 AM Harold Varner III Vaughn Taylor J.J. Henry
12:00 PM J.B. Holmes Kevin Streelman Nick Taylor
12:11 PM Graham DeLaet Patrick Rodgers Grayson Murray
12:22 PM Danny Lee Martin Laird Kelly Kraft
12:33 PM Patrick Reed Ollie Schniederjans Cameron Smith
12:44 PM Louis Oosthuizen Bill Haas Hudson Swafford
12:55 PM Jhonattan Vegas Kevin Chappell Francesco Molinari
1:06 PM Henrik Stenson Billy Horschel Webb Simpson
1:17 PM Whee Kim William McGirt Jason Kokrak
1:28 PM Luke Donald Richy Werenski Brandon Hagy
1:39 PM Nick Watney Martin Flores John Huh

