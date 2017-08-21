2017 Wyndham Championship Results & Leaderboard
Henrik Stenson has won the 2017 Wyndham Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 22 under par at the Sedgefield Country Club.
The 2017 Wyndham Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Henrik Stenson
|258
|-22
|2nd
|Ollie Schniederjans
|259
|-21
|3rd
|Webb Simpson
|262
|-18
|4th
|Ryan Armour
|263
|-17
|4th
|Rory Sabbatini
|263
|-17
|4th
|Kevin Na
|263
|-17
|7th
|Cameron Smith
|265
|-15
|7th
|Martin Flores
|265
|-15
|7th
|Shane Lowry
|265
|-15
|10th
|Davis Love III
|266
|-14
|10th
|Harold Varner, III
|266
|-14
|10th
|Richy Werenski
|266
|-14
|13th
|Matt Every
|267
|-13
|14th
|Tim Wilkinson
|268
|-12
|14th
|Jason Dufner
|268
|-12
|16th
|J.J. Spaun
|269
|-11
|16th
|Ricky Barnes
|269
|-11
|16th
|Geoff Ogilvy
|269
|-11
|16th
|J.J. Henry
|269
|-11
|16th
|Camilo Villegas
|269
|-11
|16th
|Jason Kokrak
|269
|-11
|16th
|Hunter Mahan
|269
|-11
|16th
|Soren Kjeldsen
|269
|-11
|24th
|Mark Hubbard
|270
|-10
|24th
|Patton Kizzire
|270
|-10
|24th
|Ryan Moore
|270
|-10
|24th
|Johnson Wagner
|270
|-10
|28th
|K.J. Choi
|271
|-9
|28th
|Roberto Castro
|271
|-9
|28th
|Rick Lamb
|271
|-9
|28th
|ScotlandRussell Knox
|271
|-9
|28th
|Julian Etulain
|271
|-9
|28th
|Lucas Glover
|271
|-9
|28th
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|271
|-9
|28th
|Troy Merritt
|271
|-9
|28th
|Anirban Lahiri
|271
|-9
|37th
|Jonathan Byrd
|272
|-8
|37th
|Ben Crane
|272
|-8
|37th
|Morgan Hoffmann
|272
|-8
|37th
|Sam Saunders
|272
|-8
|37th
|Chez Reavie
|272
|-8
|42nd
|Joel Dahmen
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Andres Gonzales
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Kevin Kisner
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Bud Cauley
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Keegan Bradley
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Ryo Ishikawa
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Chad Campbell
|273
|-7
|42nd
|Retief Goosen
|273
|-7
|50th
|Harris English
|275
|-6
|50th
|Ryan Brehm
|274
|-6
|50th
|Peter Malnati
|274
|-6
|50th
|Dicky Pride
|274
|-6
|50th
|Steven Alker
|274
|-6
|50th
|Nick Taylor
|274
|-6
|50th
|Vaughn Taylor
|274
|-6
|50th
|Brad Fritsch
|274
|-6
|50th
|Brian Gay
|274
|-6
|50th
|JT Poston
|274
|-6
|60th
|Spencer Levin
|275
|-5
|60th
|Billy Horschel
|275
|-5
|60th
|John Huh
|275
|-5
|63rd
|C.T. Pan
|276
|-4
|64th
|David Hearn
|277
|-3
|64th
|Steven Bowditch
|277
|-3
|64th
|Blayne Barber
|277
|-3
|64th
|Michael Kim
|277
|-3
|64th
|Mark Wilson
|277
|-3
|69th
|D.A. Points
|278
|-2
|69th
|Tag Ridings
|278
|-2
|69th
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|278
|-2
|72nd
|Robert Streb
|280
|E
|72nd
|Kevin Streelman
|280
|E
|74th
|Bobby Wyatt
|281
|1
