2017 Wyndham Championship Results & Leaderboard

Henrik Stenson has won the 2017 Wyndham Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 22 under par at the Sedgefield Country Club.

2017 Wyndham Championship Results

The 2017 Wyndham Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Henrik Stenson 258 -22 2nd Ollie Schniederjans 259 -21 3rd Webb Simpson 262 -18 4th Ryan Armour 263 -17 4th Rory Sabbatini 263 -17 4th Kevin Na 263 -17 7th Cameron Smith 265 -15 7th Martin Flores 265 -15 7th Shane Lowry 265 -15 10th Davis Love III 266 -14 10th Harold Varner, III 266 -14 10th Richy Werenski 266 -14 13th Matt Every 267 -13 14th Tim Wilkinson 268 -12 14th Jason Dufner 268 -12 16th J.J. Spaun 269 -11 16th Ricky Barnes 269 -11 16th Geoff Ogilvy 269 -11 16th J.J. Henry 269 -11 16th Camilo Villegas 269 -11 16th Jason Kokrak 269 -11 16th Hunter Mahan 269 -11 16th Soren Kjeldsen 269 -11 24th Mark Hubbard 270 -10 24th Patton Kizzire 270 -10 24th Ryan Moore 270 -10 24th Johnson Wagner 270 -10 28th K.J. Choi 271 -9 28th Roberto Castro 271 -9 28th Rick Lamb 271 -9 28th ScotlandRussell Knox 271 -9 28th Julian Etulain 271 -9 28th Lucas Glover 271 -9 28th Tyrone van Aswegen 271 -9 28th Troy Merritt 271 -9 28th Anirban Lahiri 271 -9 37th Jonathan Byrd 272 -8 37th Ben Crane 272 -8 37th Morgan Hoffmann 272 -8 37th Sam Saunders 272 -8 37th Chez Reavie 272 -8 42nd Joel Dahmen 273 -7 42nd Andres Gonzales 273 -7 42nd Kevin Kisner 273 -7 42nd Bud Cauley 273 -7 42nd Keegan Bradley 273 -7 42nd Ryo Ishikawa 273 -7 42nd Chad Campbell 273 -7 42nd Retief Goosen 273 -7 50th Harris English 275 -6 50th Ryan Brehm 274 -6 50th Peter Malnati 274 -6 50th Dicky Pride 274 -6 50th Steven Alker 274 -6 50th Nick Taylor 274 -6 50th Vaughn Taylor 274 -6 50th Brad Fritsch 274 -6 50th Brian Gay 274 -6 50th JT Poston 274 -6 60th Spencer Levin 275 -5 60th Billy Horschel 275 -5 60th John Huh 275 -5 63rd C.T. Pan 276 -4 64th David Hearn 277 -3 64th Steven Bowditch 277 -3 64th Blayne Barber 277 -3 64th Michael Kim 277 -3 64th Mark Wilson 277 -3 69th D.A. Points 278 -2 69th Tag Ridings 278 -2 69th Miguel Angel Carballo 278 -2 72nd Robert Streb 280 E 72nd Kevin Streelman 280 E 74th Bobby Wyatt 281 1

