2017/2018 Ghana Colleges of Education Admission List Is Out – Check It Here

College of Education Admission List | Ghana College of Education admission lists for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The management of the Colleges of Education, Ghana has released the names of successful applicants offered provisional admission for the 2017/2018 academic session.

College of Education admission list is successfully uploaded online, to check your admission status follow the below lead from:-

Successful applicants shall receive Text Messages from their respective Colleges of Choice to print their admission letters.

The successful applicants shall receive their Application Numbers as well as personal Identification Numbers to be able to access their admission letters.

Applicants who could not receive their messages can still visit the notice board of their Colleges of Choice to check their names on the board.

Such applicants after finding their names on the board should contact the College Administration for further information regarding their Admission letters.

