2017/2018 LASU Admission Form Is Out – See What You Need To Know

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2017/2018 Admission Screening Exercise, for candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level). This ONLINE screening exercise is mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University.



2. ELIGIBILITY FOR SCREENING

Candidates who have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise. In addition, candidates must be at least 16 years of age, by 1st October, 2017.

All Pre Degree Studies (PDS) students who have successfully completed their studies and wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University in the 2017/2018 academic session, who must have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.

ALL Direct Entry candidates, including LASU Foundation (JUPEB), who wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University for the 2017/2018 academic session, who must have obtained Direct Entry Form from JAMB are also eligible and must apply for the screening exercise.

Candidates of Lagos State Origin, for 100 & 200 levels who have proved their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (lIVC) set up by the Lagos State University.

The post 2017/2018 LASU Admission Form Is Out – See What You Need To Know appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

