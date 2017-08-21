2017/2018 LASU Screening | See Lagos State University 2017 Admission Guide & Requirements

LASU Admission Screening 2017… Lagos State University, LASU admission screening (1st round) application form for the 2017/2018 academic session is now on sale. LASU admission cut-off mark is 190. See more details below;



IMPORTANT! Currently, LASU Admission Screening/Post UTME Form is not yet out available online. DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

Authority of the Lagos State University (LASU) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the 2016/2017 academic session admission screening exercise. These screening exercises are mandatory requirements for entry into Lagos State University.

There shall be two rounds of Admission Screening Exercise.

LASU Admission Screening Eligibility.

Candidates who have Lagos State University as their Choice of institution in the 2016 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Admission Screening Exercises. In addition, candidates must be at least 16 years of age. ALL Direct Entry candidates who wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University for the 2016/2017 academic session, who must have obtained Direct Entry Form from JAMB are also eligible and must apply for the screening exercise. However, these applicants are EXEMPTED from the Admission Screening. Online registration is compulsory for them. Candidates of Lagos State Origin, for 100 & 200 levels will be required (if admitted) to prove their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (lIVC) set up by the Lagos State University. Candidates should note that ONLY the accredited courses listed below are available for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. Therefore, only candidates that have chosen any of the available courses should apply.

How to Apply for LASU Admission Screening and Other Details.

A. ONLINE PAYMENT (FOR THOSE WHO HAVE NOT PREVIOUSLY PAID FOR LASU ADMISSION SCREENING)

Prospective Candidates will visit screening.lasu.edu.ng and select MAKE PAYMENT option in the drop down list at the top, to make the required payment of N5,000 (Platform Access Fee N2,500, Screening fee N2,500) for the 2016/2017 LASU Admission Screening Exercise. The prospective candidates would be required to submit the following: JAMB Registration Number

Surname, First name, Middle name

Email Address and telephone number (both must be active and personal to the applicant) Click on PROCEED On the next page, a TRANSACTION ID to be used for PAYMENT would be displayed. The candidate should copy this TRANSACTION ID and proceed for PAYMENT at http://www.quickteller.com/lasu On http://www.quickteller.com/lasu page, (i) Click on PAY

(ii) Enter your email address, GSM number.

(iii) Also enter the Transaction ID copied in step 3 above

(iv) Proceed to enter details of your ATM card

(v) Click Process payment

(vi) Print your Payment receipt from the screen. A transaction message will be sent to your email and GSM, hence the need to use your personal E-rnail address and GSM number.

B. ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR ALL FIRST CHOICE CANDIDATES

After successful payment for LASU 2016/2017 Online Admission screening exercise, return to screening.lasu.edu.ng and select CONTINUE REGISTRATION option in the drop down list at the top. Prospective candidates should enter the required details (JAMB Registration number, surname and Mode of Entry – UME or DE). Click on PROCEED button to load/update the Registration Form.

Each applicant is expected to complete/update the registration form by providing the following information.

Candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their passport size photograph (File Size: Not more than 20KB; File format: JPEG [i.e. ‘jpg’]). Application for change of passport photograph by candidates given provisional admission shall NOT be allowed. This same passport photograph, uploaded by such candidates, will be used on their degree certificates.

be allowed. This same passport photograph, uploaded by such candidates, will be used on their degree certificates. ONLY TWO CHOICES OF COURSE OF STUDY ARE ALLOWED

Carefully study the agreement form. If you agree to the stated terms, click on the ‘I agree’ button on the left-hand side of the page.

Note: If you do not agree to the stated terms you will not be permitted to go beyond this point. Please read and understand the terms before registering/updating.

Fill in all required details contained on the online registration form. Confirm THAT DETAILS ARE ACCURATE then click FINISH. To make changes, before you click finish, you may click on the Edit button.

button. Candidates must possess five (5) O’ Level credits in subjects relevant to their desired course of study at not more than two sittings, except Medicine that requires ONLY 1 sitting .

. Credit in English Language is compulsory for admission into all courses in Lagos State University.

Candidates awaiting the result of NABTEB, NECO (June/July) 2016, are eligible to apply . Note that any examination taken after July 2016 shall not be accepted .

. Note that . Make sure you print your Registration Form/Slip as this serves as your entry ticket into the screening hall.

C. ONLINE SCREENING FOR ALL FIRST CHOICE CANDIDATES

The Screening of Candidate(s) will be based on Point Grading System using the UTME Score and SSCE (or equivalent) Grades in five BEST RELEVANT subjects to Candidates Choice of Course

The relevant subjects are obtainable from JAMB brochure 2016 available online at http://www.jamb.org.ng/Unifiedtme3/Brochure.aspx

Candidates are advised to visit JAMB website to study the O\Level subject requirements for their Course of choice before participating in the online Admission Screening.

In the Screening step, Candidates are expected to fill-in ONLY FIVE (5) BEST RELEVANT subjects as contained in JAMB Brochure 2016 online.

The Point grading system is as follows:

O\LEVEL SSCE (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB) GRADING POINTS GRADE POINT A1 10 A2 (B2) 9 A3 (B3) 8 C4 7 C5 6 C6 5 TOTAL OBTAINABLE 50 %

Candidate should know that both payment and registration/updating would last one [1] week, August 31 – September 6, 2016 (12 midnight).

PLEASE NOTE that candidates who had earlier responded to the previous advertisement placed in the Guardian Newspaper of Friday, 10th June, 2016 and the The Nation Newspaper of Monday, 13th June, 2016 and who had completed their online registration, need not apply again. However, they are expected to update their records as indicated in (c) above.

