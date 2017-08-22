2017/2018 UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Exam Dates & Time
UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Schedule… University of Uyo, UNIUYO postgraduate entrance examination/screening test schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session is out. See more details below;
UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Schedule – 2017
This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into the Postgraduate Candidates should note that the venues for the Screening Tests will be at the departments of the programmes they applied for. Candidates are also requested to bring their Postgraduate Examination Schedule slip to the examination venue.
|S/N
|FACULTY
|DATE
|12
|EducationInstitute of Education
|Monday, September 4, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
|34
|Social SciencesBusiness Administration
|Tuesday, September 5, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
|56
7
|EngineeringArts
Law
|Wednesday, September 6, 2017 10.00am – 2.00pm
|89
|AgricultureScience
|Thursday, September 7, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
|1011
12
13
|PharmacyEnvironmental Studies
Basic Medical Sciences
Clinical Sciences
|Friday, September 8, 2017
10.00am – 2.00pm
Candidates should note that there will not be any supplementary screening Exercise.
