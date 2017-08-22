2017/2018 UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Exam Dates & Time

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into the Postgraduate Candidates should note that the venues for the Screening Tests will be at the departments of the programmes they applied for. Candidates are also requested to bring their Postgraduate Examination Schedule slip to the examination venue.

S/N FACULTY DATE 12 EducationInstitute of Education Monday, September 4, 201710.00am – 2.00pm 34 Social SciencesBusiness Administration Tuesday, September 5, 201710.00am – 2.00pm 56 7 EngineeringArts Law Wednesday, September 6, 2017 10.00am – 2.00pm 89 AgricultureScience Thursday, September 7, 201710.00am – 2.00pm 1011 12 13 PharmacyEnvironmental Studies Basic Medical Sciences Clinical Sciences Friday, September 8, 2017 10.00am – 2.00pm

Candidates should note that there will not be any supplementary screening Exercise.

