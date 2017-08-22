Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017/2018 UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Exam Dates & Time

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

2017/2018 UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Exam Dates & Time

UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Schedule… University of Uyo, UNIUYO postgraduate entrance examination/screening test schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session is out. See more details below;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Schedule – 2017

This is to inform all candidates who applied for admission into the Postgraduate Candidates should note that the venues for the Screening Tests will be at the departments of the programmes they applied for. Candidates are also requested to bring their Postgraduate Examination Schedule slip to the examination venue.

S/N FACULTY DATE
12 EducationInstitute of Education Monday, September 4, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
34 Social SciencesBusiness Administration Tuesday, September 5, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
56

7

 EngineeringArts

Law

 Wednesday, September 6, 2017 10.00am – 2.00pm
89 AgricultureScience Thursday, September 7, 201710.00am – 2.00pm
1011

12

13

 PharmacyEnvironmental Studies

Basic Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

 Friday, September 8, 2017

10.00am – 2.00pm

 

Candidates should note that there will not be any supplementary screening Exercise.

The post 2017/2018 UNIUYO Postgraduate Entrance Examination Screening Exam Dates & Time appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.