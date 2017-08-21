2017/2018 WAEC GCE Timetable For Ghana WASSCE Private Candidates
WAEC GCE Ghana Timetable 2017/2018 is available on this page. The West African Examination Council, WAEC Ghana has published the 2017/2018 WAEC Nov/Dec GCE Timetable also known as WAEC Private Exam. According to the timetable made available to us, the GCE Examination is scheduled to commence on Monday, 31st July and ends on Wednesday, 4th October 2017.
2017 WAEC GCE Timetable has been successfully uploaded and available as follows:-
Click here to download the PDF version. [The PDF version contains the paper code and duration of each subject].
|DATE
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|TIME(G.M.T.)
|Monday, 31stJuly to Friday, 18th August, 2017
|Basketry 3 (Project Work)* Ceramics 3 (Project Work)* Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)* Jewellery 3 (Project Work)* Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)* Picture Making 3 (Project Work)* Sculpture 3 (Project Work)*Textiles 3 (Project Work)*
|Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council.
|Tuesday, 15th August,2017
|Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.
|Monday, 21st August, 2017 to Monday, 28th August, 2017
|Music 3B (Performance Test) French 3 (Oral)Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical) Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical)
|Time for paper will be arranged by the Council.
|Tuesday, 29th August, 2017
|Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical )Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical )
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Leatherwork 2 (Essay)*Leatherwork 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design) Woodwork 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.15.20 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Saturday, 2nd September, 2017
|Integrated Science 2 (Essay)*Integrated Science 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|Integrated Science 3 ( Alternative to Practical Work)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|Monday, 4th September, 2017
|General Agriculture 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) *
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|Woodwork 3 (Practical)Woodwork 3 (Practical)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Textiles 2 (Essay)*Textiles 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Tuesday, 5th September, 2017
|Animal Husbandry ( Alternative A) 3 (Alternative to PracticalWork)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|Forestry 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|Typewriting Typewriting
|08.30 hrs. – 11.10 hrs. (1stSet)11.30 hrs. – 14.10 hrs.(2ndSet)
|Applied Electricity 2 (Essay) Applied Electricity 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|General Agriculture 2 (Essay)*General Agriculture 1 (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|DATE
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|TIME(G.M.T.)
|Wednesday 6thSeptember, 2017
|French 2 (Essay)French 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|Fisheries 2 (Alternative A) (Essay)*Fisheries 1 (Alternative A) (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Thursday, 7thSeptember, 2017
|Financial Accounting 2 (Theory and Practice)Financial Accounting 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs.
|Ceramics 2 (Essay)*Ceramics 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|Friday, 8th September,2017
|English Language 3 (Oral)*/*** English Language 3 (Oral)*/***
|08.30 hrs. – 09.15 hrs. (1st Set)09.45 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Saturday, 9thSeptember, 2017
|General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
|Monday, 11thSeptember, 2017
|Geography 2(Essay)Geography 1(Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Biology 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 12thSeptember, 2017
|Biology 2 (Essay)Biology 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.10 hrs.10.10 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|Sculpture 2 (Essay)*Sculpture 1 (Objective)*
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs.
|Wednesday, 13thSeptember, 2017
|Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay)Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)*Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.(1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Music 2 (Essay)Music 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs
|Thursday,14thSeptember, 2017
|Physics 2 (Essay)Physics 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|Geography 3 (Practical and Physical Geography)
|13.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs.
|Friday, 15thSeptember, 2017
|Chemistry 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)*Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)*
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs.
|Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective)
|14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs.
|Saturday, 16thSeptember, 2017
|Economics 2 (Essay)Economics 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Monday, 18th September,2017
|Literature-In-English 2(Prose)Literature-In-English 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|Electronics 3 (Practical)Electronics 3 (Practical)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Literature-In-English 3 (Drama & Poetry )
|13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|DATE
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|TIME (GMT)
|Tuesday, 19th September, 2017
|Chemistry 2 (Essay)Chemistry 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Graphic Design 2 (Essay)*Graphic Design 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|Government 2 (Essay)Government 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Electronics 2 (Essay)Electronics 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|Wednesday, 20th September, 2017
|Management-In-Living 2 (Essay)*/***Management-In-Living 1 (Objective)*/***
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Forestry 2 (Essay)*Forestry 1 (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Jewellery 2 (Essay)*Jewellery 1 (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs.
|Management-In-Living 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)*/***
|14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Friday, 22nd September, 2017
|History 2 (Essay)History 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay)*Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective)*
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs.
|Saturday, 23rdSeptember, 2017
|English Language 2 (Essay)English Language 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Monday, 25th September, 2017
|Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)Islamic Studies 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay)*West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Tuesday, 26th September, 2017
|Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay)Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective)
|14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Wednesday, 27th September, 2017
|Physics 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective)
|13.00 hrs. – 14.15 hrs.14.15 hrs. – 15.15 hrs.
|Picture Making 2 (Essay)*Picture Making 1 (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs.
|Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay)
|13.30 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Thursday, 28th September, 2017
|Business Management 2 (Essay)Business Management 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Basketry 2 ( (Essay)*Basketry 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|Applied Electricity 3 ( Practical )Applied Electricity 3 ( Practical )
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Music 3A (Aural)
|13.00 hrs. – 13.45 hrs.
|DATE
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|TIME (GMT)
|Friday, 29th September, 2017
|General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay)*General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective)*
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay)*Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)*
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Technical Drawing 2 (Essay) Technical Drawing 1 (Objective)
|08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.10.15 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|Building Construction 2 (Essay)Building Construction 1 (Objective)
|14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.
|Saturday, 30thSeptember, 2017
|Social Studies 2 (Essay)*Social Studies 1 (Objective)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs.
|Dagaare(Elective) 1 (Essay*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Dagbani(Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Dangme(Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Monday, 2nd October, 2017
|Fante(Elective) 1 (Essay)*Ga(Elective) 1 (Essay)* Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Kasem(Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Nzema(Elective) 1 (Essay)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design)*
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay)
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs.
|Tuesday, 3rd October, 2017
|Metalwork 3 ( Practical ) Metalwork 3 ( Practical )
|08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set) 12.00hrs. – 15.10hrs. (2nd Set)
|Wednesday, 4th October, 2017
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) *
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing)
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|Metalwork 2 (Essay)Metalwork 1 (Objective)
|14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs.
* Available to candidates in Ghana only
** Available to candidates in Nigeria only
*** Available to candidates in The Gambia and Sierra Leone only
**** Available to candidates in Liberia only
