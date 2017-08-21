2017/2018 WAEC GCE Timetable For Ghana WASSCE Private Candidates

WAEC GCE Ghana Timetable 2017/2018 is available on this page. The West African Examination Council, WAEC Ghana has published the 2017/2018 WAEC Nov/Dec GCE Timetable also known as WAEC Private Exam. According to the timetable made available to us, the GCE Examination is scheduled to commence on Monday, 31st July and ends on Wednesday, 4th October 2017.

2017 WAEC GCE Timetable has been successfully uploaded and available as follows:-

Click here to download the PDF version. [The PDF version contains the paper code and duration of each subject].

DATE SUBJECT/PAPER TIME(G.M.T.) Monday, 31stJuly to Friday, 18th August, 2017 Basketry 3 (Project Work)* Ceramics 3 (Project Work)* Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)* Jewellery 3 (Project Work)* Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)* Picture Making 3 (Project Work)* Sculpture 3 (Project Work)*Textiles 3 (Project Work)* Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council. Tuesday, 15th August,2017 Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. Monday, 21st August, 2017 to Monday, 28th August, 2017 Music 3B (Performance Test) French 3 (Oral)Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical) Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Time for paper will be arranged by the Council. Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical )Auto Mechanics 3 ( Practical ) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Leatherwork 2 (Essay)*Leatherwork 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design) Woodwork 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.15.20 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Saturday, 2nd September, 2017 Integrated Science 2 (Essay)*Integrated Science 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. Integrated Science 3 ( Alternative to Practical Work)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. Monday, 4th September, 2017 General Agriculture 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) * 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. Woodwork 3 (Practical)Woodwork 3 (Practical) 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Textiles 2 (Essay)*Textiles 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Tuesday, 5th September, 2017 Animal Husbandry ( Alternative A) 3 (Alternative to PracticalWork)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. Forestry 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. Typewriting Typewriting 08.30 hrs. – 11.10 hrs. (1stSet)11.30 hrs. – 14.10 hrs.(2ndSet) Applied Electricity 2 (Essay) Applied Electricity 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. General Agriculture 2 (Essay)*General Agriculture 1 (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.

DATE SUBJECT/PAPER TIME(G.M.T.) Wednesday 6thSeptember, 2017 French 2 (Essay)French 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. Fisheries 2 (Alternative A) (Essay)*Fisheries 1 (Alternative A) (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Thursday, 7thSeptember, 2017 Financial Accounting 2 (Theory and Practice)Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. Ceramics 2 (Essay)*Ceramics 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. Friday, 8th September,2017 English Language 3 (Oral)*/*** English Language 3 (Oral)*/*** 08.30 hrs. – 09.15 hrs. (1st Set)09.45 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (2nd Set) Saturday, 9thSeptember, 2017 General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs. Monday, 11thSeptember, 2017 Geography 2(Essay)Geography 1(Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Biology 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. Tuesday, 12thSeptember, 2017 Biology 2 (Essay)Biology 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.10 hrs.10.10 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. Sculpture 2 (Essay)*Sculpture 1 (Objective)* 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs. Wednesday, 13thSeptember, 2017 Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay)Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)*Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.(1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Music 2 (Essay)Music 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs Thursday,14thSeptember, 2017 Physics 2 (Essay)Physics 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. Geography 3 (Practical and Physical Geography) 13.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs. Friday, 15thSeptember, 2017 Chemistry 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)*Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)* 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs. Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective) 14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs. Saturday, 16thSeptember, 2017 Economics 2 (Essay)Economics 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. 10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Monday, 18th September,2017 Literature-In-English 2(Prose)Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. Electronics 3 (Practical)Electronics 3 (Practical) 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Literature-In-English 3 (Drama & Poetry ) 13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

DATE SUBJECT/PAPER TIME (GMT) Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 Chemistry 2 (Essay)Chemistry 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Graphic Design 2 (Essay)*Graphic Design 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. Government 2 (Essay)Government 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Electronics 2 (Essay)Electronics 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 Management-In-Living 2 (Essay)*/***Management-In-Living 1 (Objective)*/*** 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Forestry 2 (Essay)*Forestry 1 (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Jewellery 2 (Essay)*Jewellery 1 (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs. Management-In-Living 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)*/*** 14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Friday, 22nd September, 2017 History 2 (Essay)History 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay)*Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective)* 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.16.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs. Saturday, 23rdSeptember, 2017 English Language 2 (Essay)English Language 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Monday, 25th September, 2017 Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay)*West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay)Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) 14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 Physics 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) 13.00 hrs. – 14.15 hrs.14.15 hrs. – 15.15 hrs. Picture Making 2 (Essay)*Picture Making 1 (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs. Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay) 13.30 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Thursday, 28th September, 2017 Business Management 2 (Essay)Business Management 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Basketry 2 ( (Essay)*Basketry 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. Applied Electricity 3 ( Practical )Applied Electricity 3 ( Practical ) 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Music 3A (Aural) 13.00 hrs. – 13.45 hrs.

DATE SUBJECT/PAPER TIME (GMT) Friday, 29th September, 2017 General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay)*General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective)* 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.20 hrs. Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay)*Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)* 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Technical Drawing 2 (Essay) Technical Drawing 1 (Objective) 08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.10.15 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. Building Construction 2 (Essay)Building Construction 1 (Objective) 14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs. Saturday, 30thSeptember, 2017 Social Studies 2 (Essay)*Social Studies 1 (Objective)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs. Dagaare(Elective) 1 (Essay* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Dagbani(Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Dangme(Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Monday, 2nd October, 2017 Fante(Elective) 1 (Essay)*Ga(Elective) 1 (Essay)* Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Kasem(Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Nzema(Elective) 1 (Essay) 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design)* 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay) 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 13.00 hrs. – 15. 30 hrs. Tuesday, 3rd October, 2017 Metalwork 3 ( Practical ) Metalwork 3 ( Practical ) 08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set) 12.00hrs. – 15.10hrs. (2nd Set) Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) * 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing) 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. Metalwork 2 (Essay)Metalwork 1 (Objective) 14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs.

* Available to candidates in Ghana only

** Available to candidates in Nigeria only

*** Available to candidates in The Gambia and Sierra Leone only

**** Available to candidates in Liberia only

