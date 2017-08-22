2018 CAA Championships: Start preparations now, Obisesan tells AFN – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2018 CAA Championships: Start preparations now, Obisesan tells AFN
Vanguard
Following Nigeria's poor showing at the IAAF World Championships in London, foremost throws coach, Michael Lateef-Obisesan has urged the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to start off preparations for the Confederation of Africa Athletics Championships …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!