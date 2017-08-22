2018 CAA Championships: Start preparations now, Obisesan tells AFN

By Ben Efe

Following Nigeria’s poor showing at the IAAF World Championships in London, foremost throws coach, Michael Lateef-Obisesan has urged the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to start off preparations for the Confederation of Africa Athletics Championships billed for June 2018 in Asaba, Delta State.

According to Saudi-based Lateef-Obisesan, the federation needs to get organised quickly and get the sport going, otherwise there will be more dismal outings.

“We only have a few for months training between now and June. This is the right time to call the athletes to camp and begin to work, if the country is to make any impact at the championships.

“Apart from the CAA Championships, we also have the Commonwealth Games coming ahead.

“The AFN needs to sit up and get organized after the election chaos and get the sport going. The World Championships outing should be a lesson learned,” said the coach at the National Stadium yesterday.

He submitted that so many potential athletes are idling away as they have no means to get themselves a good coach and a good training programme”

“We have a lot of medal potentials just walking about doing nothing. I have seen some throwers that could make some impact. But because there is no motivation in the sport, they are doing bouncers jobs, rather than pick up a discipline in the throws.”

The post 2018 CAA Championships: Start preparations now, Obisesan tells AFN appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

