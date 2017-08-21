2018/2019 MTN Solution Space Scholarship Program for Young Africans to Study at University of Cape Town – See How To Apply Here

MTN Solution Space Scholarship is offering awards to visionary Africans who are willing to undertake research that will help shape the future of Africa. Full-fee studies will be taken at the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town.

Method Of Application:

Application Deadline: 31st October 2017

Offered annually? Yes

Offered Since: 2014

Eligible Countries: African countries

To be taken at (country): University of Cape Town, South Africa

Eligible Areas of Study:

Education: How might we use digital technologies, adaptive learning tools and analytics to enable personalised learning that leads to improved learning outcomes for the majority in Africa? How can digital technologies, devices and blended learning pedagogy be used for impact in school environments?

Health and Wellbeing: How might we use digital technologies to address challenges in Africa across healthcare, nutrition, mental health or safety and violence for the majority? How might data deliver more advanced tools for health prevention, participation, diagnosis and treatment?

Smart Cities: How might we use the Internet of Things (IoT), civic tech and open data to address the challenges of urbanization in African cities, such as traffic congestion, waste disposal and rising energy usage?

Open Imagination: We are open to outside-of-the-box technology-enabled ideas. So if you believe you have an idea and project that we will want to hear about, submit your application under the category Open Imagination.

About the Award: The MTN Solution Space seeks to support problem solvers – doers, makers, thinkers and creators – who continually seek to advance and leverage technologies for the well-being of Africans.

The Solution Space Scholarships were created to nurture a new generation of leaders that move beyond “business as usual” to envision, develop and test new models that will shape our future. The scholarships were created to support bold and visionary African mid-career professionals and entrepreneurs who are committed to local innovation and for whom a postgraduate qualification is an essential step in their journey of shaping the future of our continent.

Type: MBA or MPhil

Eligibility: To be considered for a MTN Scholarship, candidate must:

be a citizen from an African country and a Permanent Resident for at least 1 year. apply to pursue either the MBA or the MPhil in Inclusive Innovation programme at the UCT GSB. Applicants will only be able to take up the MTN Scholarship if successfully admitted to the UCT GSB programme. For full details about the MBA programme or MPhil programme, criteria and how to apply to the business school click here Financial Need Criteria

Financial Need must be illustrated as follows:

Full declaration of all details required must be recorded in the space provided on the Affidavit for the MTN Scholars Program at the University of Cape Town

Details fo all property and assets of any nature must be declared on the Affidavit provided.

UCT reserves the right to request that applicants furnish evidence of answers/statements on the application form. If it is found that the provided information is false or untrue, the University further reserves the right to disqualify an application and/or to cancel and recover any scholarship funds that may have been paid out to an awardee.

Selection Criteria: MTN Scholars are known for their professional integrity, bold and visionary leadership, a spirit of innovation and inquisitiveness, active collaboration, entrepreneurial drive and track record of action.

The following criteria apply in the selection of MTN Scholars.

Applicant has started or worked in an entrepreneurial venture, or demonstrated entrepreneurial and innovative strategies within an organisation for at least one year. Applicants should be able to demonstrate experience or strong interest in their chosen focus area (education, health, smart cities). A track record of exploring or initiating innovative approaches in these sectors is preferable. Applicants must demonstrate professional integrity, bold and visionary leadership, a spirit of innovation and inquisitiveness, active collaboration, entrepreneurial drive and a track record of action. Applicants must demonstrate some need for the scholarship, through either previous work experience, personal background or demonstrated commitment to start a venture, which make self-funding the programme a significant burden.

The University of Cape Town reserves the right to disqualify ineligible, incomplete and/or inappropriate applications.

The University of Cape Town reserves the right to change the conditions of award or to make no awards at all.

The succesful candidate will be required to:

be registered for full or part-time study on the MBA/MPhil at the UCT Graduate School of Business;

comply with the University’s approved policies, procedures and practices for the postgraduate sector; and

take an entrepreneurial route in their studies (via research and elective choices) and contribute to the GSB’s Entrepreneurship or Technology Club.

Number of Awardees: Several

Value of Scholarship: An MTN Scholarship covers the full cost of tuition and registration fees at UCT GSB, as set by the business school.

The Scholars can also apply for several types of funding on a discretionary basis. For example an economy-class travel allowance for Scholars travelling from their home country to the business school at the beginning and back home at the end of their degree programme, a stipend, or to attend additional conferences or workshops, or conduct fieldwork and pilots.

Duration of Scholarship: one or maximum of two years

How to Apply: We advise that you begin your application as early as possible and do not wait until the deadline. Applications should be submitted by midnight on the evening of 31 October 2017.

It is not possible to apply for a MTN Scholarship without applying to the business school.

Applicants must first be eligible and apply for the academic programme at the UCT GSB (via the Admissions Office). For full details about the MBA programme or MPhil Inclusive Innovation programme, criteria and how to apply to the business school click here.

Applicants must submit the MTN Scholarship Application online form together with their UCT application number received from the UCT GSB Admissions Office. Required supporting documents include a CV and completed Affidavit. Applicants are then notified if they are selected for an interview. The final decision and award of the MTN Scholarship will be made by a Scholarship selection panel, following which applicants will be informed by mid December 2017. Applicants will only be able to take up the MTN Scholarship if successfully admitted to the UCT GSB programme.

It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure they submit all documents required so they can be considered for both admission and a MTN Scholarship.

Once your application has been received, a shortlisting committee will evaluate your application using our selection criteria for the Scholarship, to produce a final interview list.

We hold interviews in late November. If you are unable to attend in person we will interview you by Skype or phone. We aim to tell you within a week of the interview whether you have been successful.

Visit Scholarship Webpage for details

Award Provider: MTN, University of Cape Town

