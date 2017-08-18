2019: Count me of Presidential race – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said he will not be running for Nigeria’s presidency in 2019 general elections or in the near future. According to Bloomberg Markets Magazine, Dangote declared that he ws not cut out for politics, stressing that he was more comfortable with business. He, however, said there was need for cooperation […]

