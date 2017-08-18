Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Ogboru, Ochei, others can’t defeat Okowa – Ossai

As the 2019 general election draw closer, the political aide on Special Duties (Media) to  the Delta State  governor  Ossai Ovie Success, has said that the alliance of the 2015  All Progressives  Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Engr. Victor Ochei, Chief Great Ogboru among others  in the APC can never be a threat to governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ossai made this known in an interview with pressmen yesterday in Asaba, the state capitaI.

According to him “ Ogboru, Ochei and O’tega  are no threat  to Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

‘’Gov Ifeanyi Okowa in the past two years has silent the mouth of the opposition parties  in the state’’

‘’There is no local government you will visit without the footprint of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, the truth is that Ogboru, Ochei and O’tega are not  grassroots politicians’’.

‘’O’tega, lost his ward to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa during the 2015 general election, Ogboru, has never won an election since he ventured into politics’’ he added

 

