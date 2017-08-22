2019 presidency – Makarfi speaks on zoning

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has reinstated the party’s earlier stance that its Presidential candidate in 2019 will come from the North. Last year, a committee headed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, had recommended that the presidential candidate of the party comes […]

2019 presidency – Makarfi speaks on zoning

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

