2019: We’ll resist attempt to hijack party structure –Bayelsa PDP

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has vowed to resist any attempt to hijack the party structure in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that some politicians believed to be close to former president Goodluck Jonathan had begun discreet moves to instigate the dissolution of the party executive in the state, claiming that they were loyal to the sacked national chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sherriff.

In a petition by the state stakeholders’ forum to the National Chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, signed by Timipa Komonibo and Preye Ebizowei, chairman and secretary respectively, the group accused the state executive of pitching tent with the Sheriff’s camp during the tussle of leadership of the party.

It also alleged that the state executive committee had alienated authentic PDP members and rather romancing with people that joined the party from the Alliance for Democracy and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). The petitioners requested the urgent dissolution of the executive council. However, in a veil response to the petitioners, Chairman of PDP in the state, Cleopas Moses, said the party would resist any attempt by anti-democratic forces to hijack the party structure and impose candidates of their choice ahead of 2019 election.

Moses, who stated this after a State Executive Committee (SEC) at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, declared that the party would never allow political jobbers and miscreants to take over the party.

Commending Makarfi for not dissolving the state party executive despite attempts by some elements in the state that pushed for its dissolution, he reiterated that the state chapter of the party was strong and united and assured the national caretaker committee of its readiness to ensure the party grows from strength to strength.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

