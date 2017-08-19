Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Why APC may lose power – Osoba

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Elder statesman and a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn from the mistake of the Peoples Democratic Party or risk losing power in 2019. Speaking with Daily Sun, Ososba admonished members of the ruling party to buckle up and meet the expectations of Nigerians […]

2019: Why APC may lose power – Osoba

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.