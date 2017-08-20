2019: Why PDP is yet to endorse Fayose for president – Makarfi

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has explained why the part is yet to endorse Governor Ayodele Fayose’s presidential ambition. DAILY POST reports that Fayose stole the show few weeks ago when he stormed the PDP non-elective convention in Abuja with his campaign posters. But speaking with […]

2019: Why PDP is yet to endorse Fayose for president – Makarfi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

