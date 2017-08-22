Pages Navigation Menu

22 private radio stations to be shut down in Ibadan – Oyo Govt

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State government has disclosed that no fewer than 22 private radio stations that are operating without approved building plans in Ibadan, the state capital would soon be shut down. It also stated that over 1,000 structures on the waterways, flood prone areas and other risk sites and those without approved building plans have also […]

