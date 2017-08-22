22-year old sells her 3-months old baby for N50,000

A 22-year-old mother, Blessing Udoh, has been arrested by the police for allegedly selling her three-month-old baby for N50,000. An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday in Lagos, that she must be remanded in police custody pending her bail application. Police Prosecutor, Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the […]

The post 22-year old sells her 3-months old baby for N50,000 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

