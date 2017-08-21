220 students to graduate from Africa Film Academy

Owerri, Imo State, is set to host the graduation ceremony of this year’s edition of its “So You Wanna Act” workshop organised by Africa Film Academy.

The graduation event scheduled for the 24th of August, 2017 marks the end of an interactive workshop for the participants and is billed to take place at the Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri. Expected as special guest of honour is the governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, alongside other notable figures across Nigeria’s creative space.

Host of the event, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, emphasized the need for refining creative skills and showcasing local talents.

“We started the workshop on the 25th of April and concluded it on the 10th of May 2017,” Nwosu said.

“In a class that featured hundreds of students and some of the creative maestros from eastern Nigeria, you can be certain that they will not only surprise the film industry with their productions but also with the quality of content and messages that will follow.”

The Africa Film Academy also said that unveiling of Eastern Heartland Film Festival and the launch of the Africa Film Academy Eastern Heartland Film Fund will form part of the graduation activities.

“We have found a formula that works, and this is consistent with our vision at Africa Film Academy. It is to empower indigenous talents like we have done with the students at the “So You Wanna Act” workshop; empower them with the Africa Film Academy Eastern Heartland Film Fund so they can access resources to execute viable creative projects and showcase their works through the Eastern Heartland Film Festival.”

At the commencement of the training, Imo State governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha had said: “Nigeria, Africa and the world should brace for the impact we are about to make.”

