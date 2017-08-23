Pages Navigation Menu

23-year-old University of Abuja Female Student Offers Her Virginity for Sale at N350,000 (Full Details)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Popular Lagos-based Psychologist and Relationship therapist, Joro Olumofin, has taken to his Instagram blog page and shared the story of a 23-year-old Universiy of Abuja female student who has put up her virginity for sale. According to the young lady, ever since she lost her benefactor (a married man) who has been paying her bills …

