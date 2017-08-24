 -[if IE 7]> 24 hrs Recording & TV Production Studio Open Just Now in Lekki, Lagos In Nigeria | Nigeria Today
24 hrs Recording & TV Production Studio Open Just Now in Lekki, Lagos In Nigeria

Looking For A Recording & TV Production Studio In Nigeria..

We provide: Songwriter Demos, Singles, Entire Album projects, TV Commercials, Jingles, Movie soundtracks that are radio quality and ready for Air Play, album artwork, Rehearsal space hire, Sessions, Speech, Live recording, Musicians, Producers, Consulting, Video Production.

We are the only studio in Lagos that offers free consultation in order to find an optimal and custom-tailored solution for your project and demo before actual recording.
Send us a message to request for a free consultation and demo
+234(0)8063154192, www.jworldntertainment.com.ng
STUDIO: J-World ntertainment Studio, Main Producer: Josyking (Joseph Oladugba)

Joseph
Guest
Joseph

I love this Studio. They are the best in terms of music production

16/11/2017 6:20 pm
