24 IEBC officials to be sued over poll-related offences – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

24 IEBC officials to be sued over poll-related offences
Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko says his office is currently prosecuting 70 poll related cases involving 85 individuals. In a statement Friday, Tobiko said among those to be prosecuted are 24 Independent Electoral and Boundaries …
