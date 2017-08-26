26 suspects in police net for kidnapping, rape, armed robbery

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested 26 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms in Lambata area of Niger. The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday on the arrest. He named the suspects as Isa Umar, Nuhu Yahaya, Sanda Saleh, Ali Ali, Okechukwu Atama, Mohammed Aliyu, Haruna Adamu, Adamu Bello, Abubakar Iliyasu, Safiyu Mohammed among others.

